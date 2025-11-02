WWE couples update, Bayley reacts to the tournament for John Cena’s final opponent

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
302

Ludwig Kaiser (El Grande Americano), who recently broke up with Tiffany Stratton a couple of months ago, is fueling dating rumors with WWE ambassador Andrea Bazarte after the two were spotted holding hands together in Mexico.

Ilja Dragunov is now dating former WWE LFG / WWE Evolve talent Leigh Laurel (Jin Tala).

Bayley wants in on the tournament to become John Cena’s final opponent.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here