Stephanie Vaquer explains the Japanese inspiration to her eye makeup, thanks the fans in Japan for helping make her the performer she is today:

“This represents Kintsugi, which in Japan means that when something broken is repaired, it becomes more valuable.

I learned a lot in Japan. It made me stronger. It made me learn a different style. It made me learn a different culture. It taught me to respect lucha Libre, to respect the people who have been doing it longer than I have. I have a lot of affection for all the fans in Japan because they were always very kind to me and helped me a lot when I started my career and began learning here in Japan.

Thanks to all of Japan for teaching me and for making Stephanie Vaquer who she is today. I learned a lot from Japanese culture. I learned a lot from the people in Japan, from the Japanese style, and that’s what allows me today to become a WWE World Champion.”

