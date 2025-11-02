Rusev on his frustration during his AEW run

Rusev opened up about his frustration during his AEW run and how that experience made him appreciate being back in WWE even more. “In the past five years, I have had 20 or 30 matches. Back in the day, I had 30 matches in 30 days,” he said, reflecting on the lack of in-ring activity during his AEW stint.

He admitted that the long periods of inactivity stood out to him the most, noting, “The dead time sticks out the most.” The experience made him realize how precious his time as an active performer really is, saying, “We only have this body and age for so long. We can’t do this job forever, so we must take advantage of it while we’re young.”

Looking back, Rusev shared how difficult it was to be sidelined and unable to do what he loves, adding, “I sat on the sidelines for so long, unable to do what I love, which is performing for people in professional wrestling.”

(Source: CBS Sports)