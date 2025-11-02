Nathan Frazier on getting his rematch with Ilja Dragunov, WWE Raw preview for Monday

Nathan Frazier says he’s happy he got that long anticipated rematch against Ilja Dragunov on Smackdown:

Me and Ilja Dragunov had a match back on NXT in 2023… it left a really bitter taste in my mouth. Bell to bell, it barely lasted 5 minutes.

Last night, I got that rematch I’d been dying to have for the past two years. We went to war for the United States Championship on… pic.twitter.com/xDy0ZrGJNR

— Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) November 1, 2025