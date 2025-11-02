Nathan Frazier on getting his rematch with Ilja Dragunov, WWE Raw preview for Monday

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
112

Nathan Frazier says he’s happy he got that long anticipated rematch against Ilja Dragunov on Smackdown:

The advertised card for tomorrow’s RAW…

– World Champion CM Punk appears

LA Knight is featured

– Raquel & Roxanne Perez vs. Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella

– AJ/Lee vs. The Judgment Day

PENTA vs. El Grande Americano

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors

