Nathan Frazier on getting his rematch with Ilja Dragunov, WWE Raw preview for Monday

Nathan Frazier says he’s happy he got that long anticipated rematch against Ilja Dragunov on Smackdown:
Me and Ilja Dragunov had a match back on NXT in 2023… it left a really bitter taste in my mouth. Bell to bell, it barely lasted 5 minutes.
Last night, I got that rematch I’d been dying to have for the past two years. We went to war for the United States Championship on… pic.twitter.com/xDy0ZrGJNR
— Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) November 1, 2025
The advertised card for tomorrow’s RAW…
HUGE #WWERaw TOMORROW NIGHT
New World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk!
World Tag Team Title Rematch!
Raquel & Roxanne vs. Vaquer & Bella!
…and more!
MONDAY 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/NqY5y0cBSV
— WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2025
– World Champion CM Punk appears
– LA Knight is featured
– Raquel & Roxanne Perez vs. Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella
– AJ/Lee vs. The Judgment Day
– PENTA vs. El Grande Americano
– Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors