Montreal gets the next Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24, 2026

The next Saturday Night’s Main Event will be part of a double-header with Smackdown, similar to this weekend’s show in Salt Lake City.

WWE announced yesterday that Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada will play host to the January 23 episode of Smackdown and the first Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2026 the following night on January 24.

Combo tickets go on sale next Friday, November 7, on Ticketmaster.ca.

These two shows will be sandwiched between international shows as WWE returns from Europe following the January 19 episode of Raw and then they head out back to Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble weekend at the end of the month.

WWE has still not revealed where Raw and Smackdown during Royal Rumble week will take place, although Smackdown is 99.9% happening from Saudi since the Rumble is the following day.