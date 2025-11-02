“Look at us.” CM Punk posts all ex-AEW stars photo with WWE titles

CM Punk uploaded a photo on Instagram which will surely trigger a few fans following his WWE World Heavyweight championship win last night at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

After a video was posted of Cody Rhodes wrapping the title around Punk’s waist and Cody posting the photo of the two together, Punk went one step further, adding two more friends to the photo.

Newly-crowned WWE Women’s champion Jade Cargill and NXT champion Ricky Saints posed with their titles with Cody and Punk, with Punk writing, “Look at us.”

It was obviously a reference to their old employer, as all four are all ex-AEW who left the promotion to join WWE. NXT North American champions Ethan Page and Blake Monroe, who are also former AEW stars and current champions in WWE, were not in the area otherwise you can bet both would have been slotted in!

