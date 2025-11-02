12 women participants for Blood and Guts match revealed

All the participants of the two Blood and Guts matches were announced on Collision last night.

The women’s match will have 12 participants in a six-on-six match while the men’s match will have the traditional 10 participants for a five-on-five.

In the women’s match, it will be Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Harley Cameron and Queen Aminata taking on Mercedes Mone, Marina Shafir, Megan Bayne, Julia Hart, Thekla, and Skye Blue.

The men’s match will feature Darby Allin, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly taking on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Pac, and Daniel Garcia.

This will be the first-ever women’s Blood and Guts match.

Blood and Guts will air on the November 12 episode of Dynamite live from the Greensoboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com starting from $29.45.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online