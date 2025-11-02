11/1/25 AEW Collision Recap

– The IWGP Champ Konosuke Takeshita and the AEW Unified Champ Kazuchika Okada of The Don Callis Family defeated the Acclaimed in a great match.

– Mercedes Mone retained the CMLL Women’s World Championship against Olympia Via the Bank Statement.

– The Young Bucks are Back Stage with Don Callis and Renee Paquet, Don Callis says he just got out of Toni Khans office and Negotiated a Million Dollar Tag Match. He tells the Young Bucks If they agree to team with his boy Josh Alexander at Full Gear to take on Jurassic Express and Kenny Omega, he will make them rich one more time.

– The team of Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir defeated Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize in a back and fourth encounter.

– The team of Mark Briscoe, Rodrick Strong and Kommander defeated Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos and Dralistico in Trios Action.

– The Bang Bang Gang defeated MXM TV in a Trios Match.

– At Blood And Guts in 2 weeks it will be the team of 12 Belts Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir and The Triangle Of Madness taking on The AEW Women’s World Champ Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Jamie Hayter and Harley Cameron in a 12 Women Blood And Guts Match.

– Bandido adds another instant classic to his 2025 resume and retains the Ring of Honor World Title against Mascara Dorada in our Collision main event.