WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, featuring Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Title, CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Title, Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Title, and Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental Title.

Below are complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results from Saturday, November 1, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 7-10pm EST. on Peacock and YouTube.

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS 11/1/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We then see arrival shots of the champions and challengers competing on tonight’s four match card, with all featuring a title on-the-line, as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and the old-school theme plays.

From there, we shoot directly into an elaborate cold open style video package to get the show officially off-and-running. After the video, primarily focusing on the history and legacy of Saturday Night’s Main Event, wraps up, we head back inside the packed Delta Center.

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

The familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance tune plays. 10,000 or so fans begin singing along as “The American Nightmare” emerges to exploding pyro and fireworks as he prepares for his latest Undisputed WWE Championship defense in a rematch from WrestlePalooza.

He settles in the ring, kneels down and kisses the mat, and then poses to the crowd in the corner on the ropes. His music dies down and the theme for his opponent hits. Drew McIntyre makes his way out to pyro as well. “The Scottish Psychopath” heads down and settles inside the squared circle.

WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia’s Mr. Kennedy style microphone lowers and she begins the pre-match ring introductions for this title tilt. McIntyre forces her to call him the real ‘American Dream.’ She then introduces the champ and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Dan Engler is the referee for this one. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are on commentary tonight. We are reminded that the title will, in fact, change hands if the bout ends via disqualification or count out. Cody goes directly after McIntyre at the onset, establishing the early offensive lead.

McIntyre begins fighting back. He taunts Cody, trying to bait him into getting himself disqualified early on. McIntyre turns his back to the referee and sneaks in a bite to Cody’s head. Cody ends up shifting the momentum right back in his favor. He stomps away at McIntyre.

The referee steps in to stop him. Cody ignores him and stomps away, even shoving Engler away. Michael Cole makes excuses for him. Cody ends up getting his knee blasted into the ring post on the floor. McIntyre throws Cody over the barricade and rushes back into the ring, urging the referee to count Cody out.

Cody makes it back into the ring by the count of eight, and McIntyre grounds him and pounds away at him as he continues his offensive lead. A moment or two later, the stream on Peacock locks up and stays frozen for a good several seconds. When it comes back, the two are slugging it out.

A title belt is introduced by Drew, and then fed to Cody with Drew again baiting him to get himself disqualified. McIntyre gets Rhodes out of the ring and goes for a Claymore Kick through the table. Rhodes punches him to avoid it.

From there, Rhodes gets in the ring, but McIntyre drops him on the apron and knocks him off through the commentary table. Rhodes gets in the ring to save his title just in time, rolling back in at the count of nine. Rhodes is struggling to recover. McIntyre sizes up the injured champion and starts to count down.

Rhodes avoids a Claymore Kick. McIntyre gets up and goes for a Future Shock DDT, but Rhodes twists out. Rhodes charges and has to dodge out of the way to avoid the referee. Rhodes starts to climb the ropes, but his knee gives out. The referee checks on Rhodes, who is holding his knee in pain.

McIntyre pulls Rhodes up, but Rhodes scales the ropes and hits a super Cody Cutter for a near fall. Rhodes slowly pulls himself up and sets up for the Cross Rhodes. McIntyre gets out with a kick to the face. Rhodes tries again, but McIntyre twists out and drives Rhodes into the referee, sandwiching him in the corner.

Rhodes goes for a Disaster Kick, but McIntyre knocks him out of mid-air with a Glasgow Kiss! McIntyre sees the referee is down, and he grabs the Undisputed WWE Championship from ringside. McIntyre sizes Rhodes up, but Rhodes ducks the title to the face. Cody plants Drew onto the title and gets the pin for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes

WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

The pre-match video package airs to get us ready our second of four title matches scheduled. We head to a brief commercial break and when the show returns, we begin the ring entrances for the champion and challenger. It’s “Tiffy-Time” folks.

We see some celebrity cameos at ringside, including Post Malone, Tony Hinchcliffe and Paulie Shore. Cargill comes out first, followed by Stratton. The final formal pre-match ring introductions wrap up and the bell sounds. Cargill immediately goes to work on Stratton’s weakened knee.

Cargill continues to dominate the first few minutes of the contest. She continues to control the action as it spills out to the floor. Stratton trips Cargill face-first into the ring steps to slow her momentum down. She heads to the top and slams Cargill face-first from the middle.

However from there, Cargill goes to work on Stratton’s bum-knee again. She hits back-to-back powerbombs and then hoists her up and connects with her Jaded finisher. She follows up with the immediate cover and scores the pin to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Winner and NEW WWE Women’s Champion: Jade Cargill

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our third title tilt of the evening, which features the WWE Intercontinental Championship at stake. Dominik Mysterio defends against Penta and Rusev in triple-threat action next.

Back live, Penta’s theme hits and the pyro explodes as the crowd goes wild. The masked man makes his way to the first first out of the three men involved in this co-main event of the evening. Out next is “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev. Dominik Mysterio comes out last as champion.

Cole points out on the broadcast that Dom-Dom has had more wins in title matches than anyone else in WWE so far in 2025. The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Rusev goes at Mysterio, so Penta pulls him off and starts to attack Mysterio himself.

Rusev and Penta take turns attacking Mysterio before attacking each other. Penta chops away at Rusev and hits the ropes, but Rusev takes him down with a dropkick. Mysterio breaks up the pin. Mysterio tries to whip Rusev, but Rusev doesn’t budge. Mysterio ducks a clothesline and goes for a hurricanrana.

Rusev counters with a powerbomb. Rusev hits a gut-wrench suplex, followed by a traditional vertical suplex. Rusev rips Mysterio’s t-shirt and throws it into the crowd. Rusev hits Mysterio with a fallaway slam, knocking the WWE Intercontinental Champion out of the ring.

Rusev powers Mysterio up, but Mysterio slides off and drives him into the ring post. Penta then takes Rusev out with a somersault senton! Mysterio superkicks Penta and gets in the ring before hitting a suicide dive! Mysterio flexes. Mysterio gets Penta in the ring.

Penta turns him around and chops his chest. Mysterio turns him around and chops him, but Penta fights back and kicks him down before hitting a handstand slingshot basement dropkick. Rusev pulls Penta out of the ring and clotheslines him at ringside.

Rusev ends up trapping Penta in The Accolade while Dom is down and out at ringside. We don’t see Penta tap or anything happen, but the bell sounds. Rusev stands up and celebrates as the crowd boos. The camera pans over to show it was Dom himself who rang the bell to avoid letting Penta tap out for real.

Rusev goes after Dom upon realizing the match is still in progress. Dom sends Rusev into the barricade. He rolls back into the ring, but Penta is standing and waiting for him. Penta has the ring bell hammer and swings, but Dom ducks and he takes out Rusev. Dom sends Penta into the ring post and climbs up for a frog-splash on Rusev for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dominik Mysterio

16-Man Tournament To Determine John Cena’s Final Opponent

A video package airs to announce a special 16-man tournament to determine the final opponent for John Cena at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The tourney will feature 16 talents from Raw, SmackDown, NXT and even some from outside of WWE. Things get started in two weeks at WWE Raw in Boston on November 10.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso

It’s main event time!

We see a shot of Jimmy Uso excited and hyping up Jey Uso in the locker room after the I-C title tilt wraps up. I don’t suppose that single camera shot spells the ending of this match at all. Cough heel turn coming. Cough, just a matter of which Uso, cough. End sarcasm.

We head to a quick pre-match break before moving on. We return after the pre-match video package to the familiar sounds of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso’s theme music. He makes his “YEET”-tastic ring entrance and settles inside as his music dies down.

Cult of Personality by Living Colour plays next, and the fans come to life once more, singing along as “The Best in the World” emerges, kneels down and proclaims it “Clobbering Time!” The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this, our main event of the evening for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk puts Uso in the corner. The referee backs them up, but Punk gets in Uso’s face. They lock up, and Uso presses Punk into the corner and slaps his chest before doing a YEET.

They look intensely at each other. Punk lifts him for a Go to Sleep, but Uso slides off and rolls him up for a one-count. They lock up, and Punk starts to wrench the arm. Punk yanks on the arm and applies a side headlock. Uso whips him off, but Punk shoulder tackles him down for a one-count.

Punk applies a side headlock before wrenching the arm. Punk hooks the head, but Uso whips him off. Punk shoulder tackles him and hits the ropes, but Uso catches him with a forearm to the jaw. Uso stomps him on the back of the neck before punching him in the head. Uso connects with a headlock takeover and cinches in the headlock.

Punk fights up and whips him off, but Uso shoulder tackles him down. Uso hits the ropes, but Punk pops up and goes for a GTS. Uso slides off and gets out of the ring to stop the momentum. Uso takes his time and gets into the ring. They lock up, and Uso presses Punk into the corner. Punk fires back with some forearms to the face.

He hits a snap-mare and four elbow drops to the chest. Punk picks up a two-count. Punk grabs Uso for a neckbreaker, but Uso rotates too much and botches it. Punk quickly gets him up and hits the neck-breaker for a two-count. Punk rips at Uso’s shirt and chops the chest.

Punk hits the ropes, but Uso drops him with a Samoan Drop. Uso sizes Punk up and charges for a Spear, but Punk counters with a front facelock before hitting a swinging neck-breaker for a two-count. Punk digs his knee into Uso’s back and pulls back on his head. Uso fights up and punches away at Punk.

Punk reverses a whip and goes for a dropkick, but Uso holds the ropes to avoid it. Uso hits a jackknife pin for a two-count. Uso shifts his weight and picks up another two-count. Punk bridges up and puts Uso on his shoulders for the GTS! Punk connects with it, but Uso collapses and falls out of the ring. Punk cannot believe it.

Punk grabs a water bottle from the timekeeper’s area and pours it over Usos’ head to wake him up. Punk gets him in the ring to stop the count-out. Punk grabs the disoriented Uso and hits a vertical suplex for a two-count. The audio is off by half a second on Peacock. Punk puts Uso on the top rope and chops the chest.

Punk sets up for a super-plex, but Uso fights out of it. Uso headbutts him down to the canvas. Uso leaps, but Punk ducks it. Uso lands on his feet and starts punching away at Punk. Uso wipes him out with a right hand. Punk pops back up, so Uso puts him in the corner.

Uso hits Punk with a running hip attack and does a YEET. Uso goes for another one, but Punk pops out of the corner and goes for a GTS. Uso slides off and superkicks him before hitting a Spear! Uso connects with an Uso Splash for a super-close two-count.

Moments later, Uso spears Punk through the barricade on the floor for a loud “Holy sh*t!” chant. He brings Punk back into the ring and heads to the top-rope. He looks for another Uso Splash, but Punk gets his knees up. Punk hits a GTS for a super close two-count of his own.

Uso hits a GTS on Punk and goes to follow-up with a spear, but Punk avoids it and blasts Uso with a spear of his own for another close pin attempt. Punk hoists Uso up and connects with another GTS. He collapses back onto the shoulders of Punk. He goes for a second GTS, but Uso escapes and slaps a Gunther-style sleeper-hold on Punk.

We see Punk begin to fade, but he fights it off and counters into his signature Anaconda Vice submission hold. He cranks back on it as the crowd comes to life. Uso makes it to the ropes. Uso rolls Punk up out of nowhere but only gets two. Uso blasts Punk with two super kicks and measures him for a spear.

He runs into a knee from Punk instead. Punk follows up with a GTS. And another. He collapses on Uso for the cover. Punk wins. CM Punk is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and the jam-packed crowd in Salt Lake City loves it. Punk drops down like Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania as the referee serves him his new title.

Winner and NEW WWE World Heavyweight Champion: CM Punk