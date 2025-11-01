The Wyatt Sicks visit the Firefly Fun House at Universal Studios

WWE posted a near six-minute video showing The Wyatt Sicks – Erik Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross – visiting the Firefly Fun House at Universal Studios during the Halloween Horror Nights event.

Rowan, having worked with Bray Wyatt extensively throughout his career, was obviously very emotional during the visit.

“And like, to me, it’s so cool…but it sucks,” he said. “I know they [Bray and Brodie] see it. It’s just, that’s why I say it’s cool.”

The foursome were also met by Jason Baker, the special effects artist who worked on a lot of stuff for Wyatt, including The Fiend mask, puppets, and gear.

Baker and Rowan shared a long embrace inside the house.

“We’re the only two guys crying in a haunted house,” Baker said as cameras captured it all.

The Firefly Fun House is available to walk through at both Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood.

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid