Stipulation added to WWE Championship match between Rhodes and McIntyre

The WWE championship match tonight at Saturday Night’s Main Event had a stipulation added to it during the contract signing yesterday on Smackdown.

McIntyre complained to General Manager Nick Aldis that last time around, Rhodes got himself disqualified and kept the title, saying that the contract is lopsided against him since the title cannot change on DQ or count out and Rhodes could use those tactics again.

Rhodes wanted to shut McIntyre up and agreed to the change in rules against the advice of Aldis, with now the championship able to change hands if Rhodes gets himself disqualified or counted out.

It could also get complicated as if someone one McIntyre’s behalf attacks McIntyre during the match, Rhodes is disqualified and McIntyre would be champion.

