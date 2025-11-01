Scott Steiner revealed the first piece of advice he gave Bron Breakker

Scott Steiner revealed the first piece of advice he gave his nephew, Bron Breakker, was actually to avoid following in his footsteps. “The first advice I gave him was don’t get into wrestling,” Steiner admitted, explaining that his opinion came before AEW’s rise. He emphasized that competition is healthy for the business, noting, “It’s always better to have two companies. Otherwise, it’s a monopoly and it’s not good for the wrestlers.”

Despite that early warning, Steiner praised Breakker’s rapid progress, saying, “He’s skyrocketed, he just picked up everything so fast.” He credited that to Breakker’s early exposure to wrestling, recalling, “When he was little, 10, 11 years old, he’d always watch my stuff. Then he’d ride his bike over to my house and do my interview.” Steiner continues to guide him today, adding that when Breakker “does something wrong,” he’ll call and “try to help him out.”

As for the idea of working together on screen, Steiner sounded enthusiastic. “I’d definitely go back and help them out,” he said. “If they did think that I could do something with them, yeah, I’d definitely go back and help them out. It would be great.”

Source: Gabe’s Cave