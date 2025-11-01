Rousey reveals she’s been battling a lifelong speech disorder, Blake Monroe’s message for Sol Ruca

– Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey revealed she’s been battling a lifelong speech disorder that made delivering scripted lines in WWE incredibly difficult for her during her time there

“Apraxia — for those who don’t know — is a motor speech disorder where what you want to say and what actually comes out of your mouth are two different things. I’ve been dealing with this my whole life. I wasn’t even speaking until I was five, which is crazy to think about. I really have to concentrate when I talk, because sometimes I stutter or trip over words. It happens a lot in normal conversation, and most people don’t even notice it.”

“But when you’re doing a WWE promo, it’s different. If you slur a word or don’t say something perfectly, it stands out. At the same time, you can’t over-enunciate, because then Triple H will tell you that you sound like Hunter Hearst Helmsley — too proper, too polished — and that turns people off. So there’s this really fine line you have to walk, and it’s tough, especially when you’re already self-conscious about how you speak.”

