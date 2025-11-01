Note on Aliester Black and Zelina Vega being paired together

El lado oscuro llegó a Zelina Vega y junto a Aleister Black cualquier cosa puede pasar pic.twitter.com/J8YuAgm9oE — WWE Español (@wweespanol) October 31, 2025

While speaking to Rick Ucchino of SI.com, Aleister Black provided details about being paired up with his wife Zelina Vega on WWE television…

“We started shooting little vignettes for it, and we started creating outfits for it. That first mask that I ever wore when I worked with [AEW] was actually one of the masks that was utilized. If you remember the Dark Father character that was at the end of my initial run [with WWE], that would eventually see my wife joining me… that was one of the pitches.

When I got back, the conversation arose again and initially [Triple H] was not really into it. But I think that with the success of AJ [Lee] and CM Punk, and Seth and Becky, I think that he kinda went like, you know what, this might actually really, really work.

He was completely sold on it and he really liked it. And then it kind of started building from there [during] those last two, three weeks. Where we’re now looking at the presentation that you saw last week, and slowly but surely we’re adding elements. This is a work in progress.”