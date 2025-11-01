Matt Cardona wins the JCW Heavyweight title, Dustin Rhodes doesn’t want to be miserable in WWE

Matt Cardona won the JCW Heavyweight Championship at the Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) Lunacy taping in Detroit on Friday night:

Dustin Rhodes continues to get asked about a WWE return:

Nope. Why? So I can sit the bench and be miserable? Been under paid and under appreciated there. @AEW make me happy and don't get me wrong, Goldust was one of the funnest characters to play there. https://t.co/9l2uXtQISd

— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) October 31, 2025