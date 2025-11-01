Matt Cardona wins the JCW Heavyweight title, Dustin Rhodes doesn’t want to be miserable in WWE

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
348

Matt Cardona won the JCW Heavyweight Championship at the Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) Lunacy taping in Detroit on Friday night:

Dustin Rhodes continues to get asked about a WWE return:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here