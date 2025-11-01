CM Punks wins the vacant World Heavyweight championship

CM Punk defeated Jey Uso to win the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. That might have been the best match of Jey Uso’s career. Punk dedicates the victory to his fallen coach Duke Rufus.
