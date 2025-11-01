Chelsea Green shares insights into her friendship with Maxxine Dupri

Chelsea Green shared insights into her friendship with Maxxine Dupri, emphasizing both their bond and the mentorship she naturally provides. She recalled their first meeting: “I actually met Maxxine when I believe she was still in NXT, but she might have just been called up and been paired with LA Knight. I didn’t have a job yet, I was still at TNA.” Green was immediately impressed by Dupri’s personality: “We went for a girls’ night, and I thought she was just such a good person, she was so down to earth.”

Their friendship quickly developed into a supportive, almost mentorship dynamic: “Not that I felt like I wanted to take her under my wing at all, but I think that’s naturally what happens when you become friends with someone in this industry… she’s gonna have questions for me or I’m gonna have advice for her, or we’re gonna get into situations where I’ll give her my two cents.” They even traveled together when Green returned to WWE, which she described as bittersweet when they were eventually separated: “We immediately, when I got called back, we’re like, ‘Oh, well we’re travelling together.’ So we traveled together until we got split up, which was absolutely heartbreaking.”

Green also highlighted the honesty and life advice she shares with Dupri: “I always want to remind all of my friends, but especially someone that was so new in the business – this isn’t everything… You have a bad match or the internet doesn’t like you or you flub your line. It’s not that serious. We’re just playfighting in our underwear.” She encourages her friend to maintain balance: “Do things outside of this so that it doesn’t feel so heavy.”

Chelsea praised Dupri’s dedication and work ethic: “She’s so good, watching her is amazing… People just do not see the work she does behind closed doors. It’s way more than I do. Way more. I’m always like, ‘I don’t know how you do it,’ but it’s amazing.” She concluded with admiration for Dupri’s recent success and optimism for her future: “I was so happy that she went out there and she crushed those matches with Becky, and she will continue to because of the hard work she puts in.”

