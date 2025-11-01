AEW News and Notes

– Tony Khan confirmed that a Women’s Blood & Guts match will take place in two weeks, with more details to be revealed on AEW Collision. He noted that Penelope Ford is out due to injury, but several wrestlers are being considered for open spots, and additional participants will be added to make the match even bigger.

– Will Ospreay is “doing great” 6 weeks post op, with January 2026 looking to be a potential target date in his recovery after neck surgery.

– Set for AEW Fright Night Collision tonight:

• Max Caster & Anthony Bowens vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita

• Bandido (c) vs. Mascara Dorada for the ROH World Championship

• Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Olympia for the CMLL World Women’s Championship — Kris Statlander on commentary

• Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong & Komander vs. LFI

• Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir in action — Jon Moxley on commentary

• MxM TV Casting Call

