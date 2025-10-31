WWE SmackDown is live tonight from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On tap for tonight’s show is Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre’s contract signing for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jade Cargill’s first words since attacking Tiffany Stratton, Ilja Dragunov’s latest U.S. title open challenge, Kit Wilson vs. Carmelo Hayes, Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax and more.

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, October 31, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 10/31/25

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We then shoot inside the Delta Center, which is decked out with Halloween decorations.

Tiffany Stratton Calls Out Jade Cargill

Things get straight down to business, as WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton storms to the ring after we see arrival shots of various Superstars, including Jade Cargill. She demands Cargill come out to the ring right now to settle things.

Instead, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis comes out and asks Stratton if she thinks it’s smart to call out Cargill. Stratton says she doesn’t care and calls out Cargill. Cargill comes out and Aldis makes sure security is around because Stratton isn’t medically cleared.

Cargill says a couple weeks ago she was busted open and it made her realize what she wants. She tells Stratton she will lose her title tomorrow and Stratton leaves the ring to attack Cargill but security keeps them away. That opener wraps up on that note.

WWE United States Championship

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Nathan Frazer

A video package for Ijla Dragunov plays looking at his return and capturing the WWE United States Championship in his first match back. He talks about the injury he overcame. We learn that when we return, he will be defending his title in another open challenge.

“The Mad Dragon” makes his way out to the ring as the show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break.