WWE News and Notes

– It’s official, On November 22nd, Dominik Mysterio/El Grande Americano will face against Hijo Del Vikingo/Dragon Lee:

– The official poster for WWE NXT Gold Rush, featuring:

Sol Ruca
– Joe Hendry
Kelani Jordan
Ethan Page
Blake Monroe
Oba Femi
– Ricky Saints

– WWE posted Behind the scenes footage of Cody Rhodes in the WWE WrestleMania 42 commercial:

– Dezmond Xavier, formerly known as Wes Lee in WWE, has been announced for House of Glory Superclash on November 15:

