WWE News and Notes

– It’s official, On November 22nd, Dominik Mysterio/El Grande Americano will face against Hijo Del Vikingo/Dragon Lee:
¡Lucha súper estelar en CDMX!
Hijo del Vikingo y Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio y El Grande Americano
22 de noviembre, Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera. pic.twitter.com/mReA2RzkN3
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 30, 2025
– The official poster for WWE NXT Gold Rush, featuring:
– Sol Ruca
– Joe Hendry
– Kelani Jordan
– Ethan Page
– Blake Monroe
– Oba Femi
– Ricky Saints
– WWE posted Behind the scenes footage of Cody Rhodes in the WWE WrestleMania 42 commercial:
Behind the scenes with @CodyRhodes
2-day combo tickets for #WrestleMania 42 on April 18 & 19 in Las @Vegas are on sale now: https://t.co/bVHRyGjVP9 pic.twitter.com/4e4J0f7ydl
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2025
– Dezmond Xavier, formerly known as Wes Lee in WWE, has been announced for House of Glory Superclash on November 15:
