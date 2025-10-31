WWE News and Notes

– It’s official, On November 22nd, Dominik Mysterio/El Grande Americano will face against Hijo Del Vikingo/Dragon Lee:

¡Lucha súper estelar en CDMX! Hijo del Vikingo y Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio y El Grande Americano 22 de noviembre, Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera. pic.twitter.com/mReA2RzkN3 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 30, 2025

– The official poster for WWE NXT Gold Rush, featuring:

– Sol Ruca

– Joe Hendry

– Kelani Jordan

– Ethan Page

– Blake Monroe

– Oba Femi

– Ricky Saints

– WWE posted Behind the scenes footage of Cody Rhodes in the WWE WrestleMania 42 commercial:

Behind the scenes with @CodyRhodes 2-day combo tickets for #WrestleMania 42 on April 18 & 19 in Las @Vegas are on sale now: https://t.co/bVHRyGjVP9 pic.twitter.com/4e4J0f7ydl — WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2025

– Dezmond Xavier, formerly known as Wes Lee in WWE, has been announced for House of Glory Superclash on November 15: