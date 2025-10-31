Video: Ronda Rousey on Paul Heyman’s creative genius

Ronda Rousey spoke about Roman Reigns’ rise in WWE, crediting much of his success to Paul Heyman’s creative genius and behind-the-scenes influence. She reflected on how WWE’s scripted nature allows for legacy families to thrive, noting, “Legacy families in WWE are a lot more successful because it’s scripted… Whereas in MMA, you’ve gotta win.”

Rousey recalled that WWE initially struggled to make Reigns a fan favorite: “They tried so hard to get him over for so long, and there was ‘f*** you Roman’ chants… He was young, good-looking, talented, came from a famous family. No-one identified with that.” It wasn’t until Heyman became involved that things changed. “It wasn’t until Paul Heyman came in and found a way to repackage everything as the Head of the Table… That is Paul Heyman’s genius that got him over.”

She went on to emphasize Heyman’s immense impact on WWE as a whole, saying, “So much of what is working in that company is due to Paul Heyman or Paul Heyman’s guidance. He’s like the guy behind the scenes that’s like everyone’s mentor.” Rousey even revealed a personal connection, sharing, “My graphic novel originated from him. Paul Heyman deserves a f****** shrine, in my mind. He has a shrine in my mind.”

(Source: Bertcast)