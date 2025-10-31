Updates on Logan Paul and David Otunga

– A judge has officially reaffirmed the dismissal of the class action lawsuit against Logan Paul over his failed CryptoZoo NFT project, ending the case.

The lawsuit accused Paul of defrauding investors and “rug-pulling” the project, but both a magistrate and district judge found that plaintiffs couldn’t directly link him to their losses and that his statements weren’t misleading or fraudulent.

Paul’s attorney, Jeff Neiman, noted the timing of the ruling, calling it “the perfect wedding gift” for Logan, as the final dismissal came on the day of his wedding.

(Source: TMZ)

Los Angeles, CA – October 31, 2025 – Former WWE Superstar and Harvard-educated attorney David Otunga pulls back the curtain on his wrestling journey in his new YouTube video, “Learning to Wrestle in 4 Months,” premiering at 9 a.m. PT on his official channel: https://youtu.be/GZOcHejaBes.

In the episode, Otunga shares a candid and often shocking look at how quickly he was rushed into the ring during his time in WWE’s developmental system, FCW. “When I first reported to FCW, I had never wrestled before. They had to literally teach me everything from scratch,” Otunga recalls. “They pushed me into the ring so fast that there were gaps in my training — things that just fell through the cracks.”

Otunga reveals one of the most surprising moments of his career came when he was booked in the main event of SmackDown against Edge, despite never having learned a basic wrestling move. “I told Edge and Michael Hayes, ‘I’ve never taken a back body drop before.’ They couldn’t believe it,” Otunga says. “I was embarrassed, but that’s how fast I was moved up. I don’t think WWE realized how little experience I actually had.”

Throughout the video, Otunga contrasts the rugged conditions of FCW — “a warehouse with no air conditioning and three rings jammed into one room” — with today’s state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center. He also reflects on how his academic background shaped his approach to wrestling, saying, “In law school, you’re taught every concept before the test. In wrestling, they teach you a few things and then throw you in the ring. You learn the rest on your own.”

The attached transcript offers a full breakdown of Otunga’s reflections on his accelerated training, the challenges of adapting to the WWE system, and the lessons he learned along the way.

Watch “Learning to Wrestle in 4 Months” at 9 a.m. PT:

