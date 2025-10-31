Seth Rollins says he’s out for six months in first appearance since surgery

On the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, former WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins made his first public appearance since undergoing shoulder surgery, coming out dressed in the Staley Da Bear Chicago Bears outfit…and in a sling.

He then had some help removing the top cover of the costume and Rollins’ theme song kicked in in the studio.

“We’re back,” screamed Rollins, before cutting a promo.

One of the hosts said nobody believes it’s real, after Rollins pulled a similar stunt earlier in the Summer when he showed up to the show with crutches to fake his knee injury.

“I wish I could take this thing off man, but I’m out…I’m out of action for six months,” Rollins said, pretending to cry.

“My World Championship is going to be worn by some schmuck, either Jey Uso or CM Punk. It’s awful. It really is the Halloween scaries, guys,” Rollins continued.

Had a bear-y exciting person crash the set this morning @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/An9u9raFOq — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 31, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online