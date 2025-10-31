Ricky Saints on the possibility of facing Cody Rhodes in WWE someday

Ricky Starks (referred to as Ricky Saints in the quote) talked about the possibility of facing Cody Rhodes in WWE someday, calling it a match that has real depth and history behind it.

He reflected on their past, noting, “I think the last time we wrestled was my debut for AEW… singles-wise, that was it.” Starks said that the dynamic between them goes beyond just wrestling, explaining, “When you add a real-life friendship to things and you actually have evidence of history of how things have gone I feel like the story is within itself.”

While he isn’t sure when it’ll happen, he’s confident it eventually will, saying, “I’m sure within time we’ll get to that point.” He also appreciates how fans view the potential matchup, adding, “It’s always funny to hear that that’s one of people’s dream matches, which, hey, I’m with it, 1000%.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)