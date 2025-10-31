Playmobil to launch WWE figures in 2026

Playmobil announced a global licensing partnership with WWE to bring a full product launch of WWE toys in July 2026.

The internationally renowned German toy brand said the collaboration will feature Playmobil figures of WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

The WWE collaboration, facilitated by IMG, now represents the next step in this strategy, opening the Playmobil universe to one of the most passionate and multi-generational fan communities worldwide.

“At Playmobil, we believe in the power of imagination to unlock new worlds. By partnering with WWE, we are celebrating iconic Superstars who have inspired millions across generations, and we are connecting their stories with the creativity and imagination that are the heart of our brand. This partnership is another step in our journey of meaningful collaborations that redefine the role of Playmobil in pop culture,” said Bahri Kurter, CEO of Playmobil.

The first Playmobil x WWE products will be available in July 2026 across North America, Europe and additional international markets.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online