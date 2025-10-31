Mark Henry on The Rock vs. Stone Cold, Sherilyn Guerrero is optimistic

– Mark Henry says In his Opinion Stone Cold Steve Austin > The Rock

“I’ll take Stone Cold, because the working man bought into the character too, bought into the gimmick.

“The guys wanted to go to work and kick their boss’s ass, they really couldn’t.

“So they had to live vicariously through Steve every week, telling his boss, walking up, ‘Hey Vince, how you doing?’ ‘Well how you doing Steve?’ (Middle finger) And everybody would be like, ‘Oh s–t.’

“Steve had an influence on people that still lives today.”

(Source: Busted Open)

– Sherilyn Guerrero, daughter of the legendary Eddie Guerrero, shares an optimistic message ahead of her journey as a professional wrestler.

Thank you everyone for all of the support,

I knew waiting till the time was right was the best thing for me & here we are!! Fueled by fire & following this legacy with love… let’s get this journey man! VIVA LA RAZA ❤️ — Sherilyn Guerrero (@TheSherilynG) October 31, 2025