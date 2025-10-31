JBL says Vince McMahon “really liked” Brad Maddox and saw something special in him, before firing him for calling the fans “pricks” in a promo:

“I talked with Vince a lot, I flew with Vince a lot, Vince told me one day, he goes, ‘That kid’s special.’ It’s the only time I’ve ever heard him say that. He’s said nicer things about people, but the way he said it, like, ‘That kid’s got it.’ You don’t hear that from Vince very much. Vince really liked Maddox.

“And then when he went out there, I’m sitting there waiting for a pre-show, I’m sitting there waiting to go out with Michael Cole, and that’s when Maddox called the fans a bunch of pricks or something. He comes back and Vince fired him.

“Vince hated that word, he thought that was a classless word. It’s one of the few times I got in trouble.

“All the stuff I’ve said on commentary, all the stuff I’ve said in promos, one of the few times I ever got in trouble was when I called someone a selfish pr*ck, I think is what I called them, or egotistical prick or something like that. Vince pulled me aside and goes, ‘We have sponsors here, we have all these people here, you can’t use language like that.’

“There’s something about that word that Vince hated. But yes, that was the word that got Maddox fired.”

(source: Something To Wrestle)