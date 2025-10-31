Chelsea Green on her unexpected but instant chemistry with Ethan Page

Chelsea Green opened up about her unexpected but instant chemistry with Ethan Page in WWE NXT, revealing that they had “never met this man in my life” despite knowing of each other’s independent wrestling careers. She explained their initial encounter: “So they called me and they were like ‘hey you’re going to come to NXT next week’… As I was on my way in I was like ‘what am I doing?’” Backstage, their interaction was minimal and awkward at first, as she described: “We had a quick rehearsal but not even really… we had no connection.”

However, once they got in the ring, Chelsea felt an immediate synergy: “He walks out and he starts talking and I’m like ‘holy s—’… I get in the ring and I can feel out of my peripherals I can feel his facial expressions and I can feel his energy… he’s perfect.” She emphasized how natural their partnership felt, calling him “exactly what we’ve been missing that we didn’t even know we were missing.” Their shared goals, work ethic, and drive solidified the duo almost immediately.

Chelsea also discussed her desire to see Ethan Page move to WWE’s main roster, saying she “can’t unsee this duo and this group now with the girls too.” She highlighted the uniqueness of their collaboration: “I think there’s something special about seeing two totally different performers come together and manage to work so in sync and so in unison.” Comparing the experience to working with her husband, she added: “It was harder with my husband than it is with Ethan… It’s been a really really cool working and learning experience and its really opened up WWE’s eyes to like ‘oh we can do this, they can work together.’”

