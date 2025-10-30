Vince Russo says modern wrestling is “safe, censored, same old, boring, predictable”

Vince Russo criticized modern pro wrestling for being “safe, censored, same old, boring, predictable” and lacking edge. He praised Juggalo Championship Wrestling as the only company trying to change that and bring back excitement for casual fans. Russo also mocked wrestlers who constantly carry championship belts, joking about Cody Rhodes taking his title everywhere even to the bathroom. He ended by declaring, “Time to go to work!”, implying a return to a more daring wrestling style.

