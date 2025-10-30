Tyrus confident Trump to attend Cena’s final match, Booker T on Mercedes Mone

– Tyrus is confident that President Donald Trump will be at John Cena’s final match, saying “Oh, the president? 1000%. If he says he’s going, he’s going.”

He emphasized that Trump’s involvement wouldn’t be accidental, adding, “That’s not by no mistake. He might even be in the finish.” Tyrus also noted Trump’s genuine passion for wrestling, stating, “I definitely think if the president says he’s going to be there, he’s going to be there. He’s a fan, he loves it.”

(Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)

– Booker T didn’t hesitate when asked if he’d let Mercedes Moné come to Reality of Wrestling for a title shot. He said, “Yeah. Not even a shadow of a doubt. Without even thinking about it.” Booker added that she’s more than welcome anytime, saying, “She want to come to Reality of Wrestling, drop me a line. Shoot, we’ll get you in. We’ll even put the title on you.” He finished by inviting her straight up: “Moné wants the Reality of Wrestling titles? Come on down here and get them. No problem. I’ll sign it right now.”

(Source: Hall of Fame)