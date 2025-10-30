Real1 believes in Braun Strowman, Bully Ray’s idea for Ripley’s role in the new WrestleMania 42 trailer

– In an interview with Dominic DeAngelo, Real1 says he believes in Braun Strowman:

“He’s a good friend. I believe in him. I was lucky enough to get in the ring and sometimes, man, when you’re in there with a guy that strong, that big and they’ve never wrestled before, man, just guys hated him when he walked through the door because he had what we call a ‘big man heat.’ You’re going to get launched to the top. And you got people who have been grinding in this business for 15, 20 years and they’re going to hate you for it. But me, I came into the business and I had ‘little man heat’, bro. I had ‘microphone heat’. I could cut a promo with the best of them in the world from the day I showed up. That will get you shit ton of heat.

“So I sympathized with Braun when he walked through the door like, ‘Bro, don’t sell that s**t. Don’t worry about these motherf—–s. They just hate you because they ain’t you, bro. Just don’t worry about it.’ That’s me and him. And, you know, Windham [Rotunda] taking him under his wing. Windham taking me under his wing. We were a couple guys that that rode around with Windham and, you can’t you can’t express what a wealth of knowledge that is.

– Bully Ray shared an idea for Rhea Ripley’s role in the new WWE WrestleMania 42 trailer, imagining her making a striking entrance in a follow-up commercial. He described: “I would love to see a follow-up commercial where they’re at the table playing poker, and you hear a door slam, and you see a female sit down.” The dramatic reveal would feature Ripley commanding attention with the line: “‘Deal me in boys.’ The camera pans up, and it’s Rhea Ripley.”

Bully Ray explained that this moment could serve as a continuation from the first commercial: “I think people would love that. Almost like a ‘to be continued’ from the first commercial.” He also noted a subtle detail in the original setup—the extra stack of chips on the table—which could hint at her inclusion: “That one spot could be for somebody. Maybe it’s for Rhea, we’ll see.” He reasoned that the chips likely weren’t just decorative: “But, why would there be an extra stack of chips at the poker table? I don’t think Heyman’s playing. I don’t think Hunter’s playing.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)