R-Truth to have a one night only concert in New York on November 16

R-Truth will have a concert in New York City on Sunday, November 16 titled One Night Only NYC.

The show will be held at SOB’s at 204 Varick Street and tickets are on sale for $52.32 each or else $129.64 which also includes a meet and greet with the popular WWE Superstar.

It has a kickoff time of 7PM and doors will open an hour earlier. Attendance is for 16+ and no kids will be allowed.

While this seems to be a non-WWE project, WWE marketed the event via an e-mail blast to all their subscribers today.

This show will be on the eve of WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden and John Cena’s final Raw.

Tickets can be purchased at eventim.us.

