Natalya talks Ilja Dragunov, Ortiz on a nixed plan for him in AEW

– Natalya talked about Ilja Dragunov coming to train in The Dungeon before his WWE return, and she was super impressed. She said, “Ilja Dragunov, he just came back, just won the US Title. Two days before he won the title, he came to our Dungeon and he was working on stuff.” She couldn’t get over how hard he was going, “He was just pouring sweat. I was watching him work and I was like, I told TJ, ‘I can’t get over Ilja. I can’t get over how good he is.’ He’s so good.”

Even without air conditioning, he treated it like a big WWE show: “He’s wrestling in our ring with no air conditioning in the middle of nowhere, and he’s wrestling like it’s WrestleMania. And I love that passion.” And his effort rubbed off on everyone else in class: “So everyone in the class was stepping it up that night, they were trying to be so much better because they were so inspired by Ilja.”

(Source: The Joe Vulpis Podcast)

– Ortiz reveals that there were plans for himself and Santana to become AEW World Tag Team Champions:

“It was supposed to happen a couple of times but due to certain circumstances it just didn’t happen, some out of our control. Especially the first time fate took it another way.

Honestly that’s a true story, there was plans to put the titles on us but it just didn’t work out that way.”

(Source: Interview with Wombreezy)