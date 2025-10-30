More on the Mance Warner-Steph De Lander wedding

A TNA Wrestling star has celebrated their recent marriage to a fellow member of the company’s roster.

Steph De Lander, who previously competed as Persia Pirotta in NXT from March 2021 until her release in April the following year, has taken to social media to announce that she and fellow TNA star Mance Warner have tied the knot.

The news was shared on Twitter, with De Lander posting a photo of the loved-up pair in a limousine, along with the message:

“WE’RE MARRIED!!! ❤️✨@ManceWarner”

Among the guests at the wedding was De Lander’s Deathmatch Royalty tag team partner, Matt Cardona, who joked about selling the ring.

This wasn’t the only time that Cardona jokingly annoyed De Lander, with the soon-to-bride sharing a pre-wedding message about “incredible women” posting on Twitter:

“Planning this wedding has been dealing with incredible women and answering the dumbest questions of all time from men @TheMattCardona”

That post was accompanied by a screenshot of a message from Cardona asking, “Where’s the wedding? Ha”

Warner made his TNA Wrestling debut in January of this year, joining De Lander after she attacked Sami Callihan.

De Lander made her TNA Wrestling debut in February 2023 and went on to be the final Digital Media Champion, having won the title in a storyline ‘divorce settlement’ from the absent PCO.

Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven reunited at Steph De Lander and Mance Warner’s wedding…