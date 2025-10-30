MLW and Panini America Launch First In-Store Trading Card Set

NEW YORK – OCT. 30, 2025 – The wait is over. Major League Wrestling (MLW) trading cards will be officially available in stores beginning Nov. 5 as Panini America, MLW’s official trading card partner, releases its first set of MLW cards as part of their Combat Anthology Hobby Box.

Featured MLW fighters include Matt Riddle, Alex Hammerstone, Satosha Kojima, Mistico, Mads Kruke Krugger, Donovan Dijak, Tom Lawlor, Cesar Duran, Salina de la Renta, and more.

Panini America’s Combat Anthology celebrates the best and brightest stars of an assortment of combat disciplines. The program features a variety of top professional boxers, mixed martial artists and professional wrestlers from the 80s, 90s, 2000s and today.

Each Hobby box comes with four 10-card packs and contains 2 autographed cards and 20 inserts or parallels. In addition to the top stars of MLW, fans can find cards of other pro wrestling legends like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Kurt Angle.

On the combat sports side, the release contains a large roster of MMA legends including Francis Ngannou, Usman Nurmagomedov, Cris Cyborg, Fedor Emelianenko, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Matt Hughes, Tim Sylvia, Josh Barnett, Chuck Liddell and more; and boxing icons like For Boxing fans, look for card from icons like Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Butterbean, Thomas Hearns and Lennox Lewis.

The program has a scheduled release date of November 5th and will be available at your local Hobby shop, as well as on our website at http://www.PaniniAmerica.net

The Combat Anthology is a continuation of MLW’s partnership with Panini America, which was announced in summer 2025 and also includes memorabilia and collectible stickers. Since June, Panini Instant has immortalized every MLW live event in the MLW Instant 2025 Collection.