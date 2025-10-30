Mike Santana visits Eddie Guerrero’s resting place

Mike Santana visited Eddie Guerrero’s resting place in El Paso, calling it emotional and inspiring. He said Eddie “brought himself out of the trenches” and visiting “as a world champion” meant the world to him.

When we came to El Paso in March, things were so busy that I didn’t get to come and pay my respects. But this time around, I made sure to make it a priority. As soon as we pulled up and I got out the car, I could feel goosebumps. As we all know, Eddie is a huge inspiration for… pic.twitter.com/RpH8lF1OYP — Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) October 30, 2025

As soon as we pulled up and I got out the car, I could feel goosebumps. As we all know, Eddie is a huge inspiration for me. Not just being a Latino in the game and someone that I looked at as a kid and aspired to be. But someone who, like me, brought himself out of the trenches of rock bottom. Put in the work, paid his dues, and proved that he belonged under the brightest lights possible. So he can share with the world the gift that God has blessed him with.

I remember being kind of disappointed that I couldn’t make it the last time. But coming here now, as A WORLD CHAMPION. Meant the absolute world to me. Blessed to be able to be paying tribute while carving my own path in this game.

#VivaLaRaza