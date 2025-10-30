John Cena and Natalya notes

– Natalya reflected on how starting in WWE today would have been easier than debuting in the Divas era. She said, “I think that truthfully, it would be easier for me to start where the company is right now because Triple H, he really respects wrestling. He loves great wrestling, whether you’re a guy or a girl… I think it would have been easier for me now to debut in this era for sure.” She acknowledged that the Divas era was challenging but valuable, noting, “It was tricky debuting in the Divas era, but it taught me so much about grit and I turned every no into a yes.”

(Source: New York Post Sports)

– John Cena expressed gratitude to all the superstars at the Performance Center, saying he was happy to both learn from them and share his knowledge.

Being coachable can open our minds to learn. Thank you to all the superstars at the WWE PC for sharing with me different perspectives of our business. I spent the week digesting their feedback & was grateful to be able to return today for another chance to learn & share wisdom. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 29, 2025