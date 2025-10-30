Harley Cameron praises Mercedes Moné for elevating women’s wrestling

Harley Cameron praised Mercedes Moné for elevating women’s wrestling and opening doors for talent and promotions that might not have had attention before. She said, “Mercedes is undeniably one of the greatest wrestlers. She has done so much for women’s wrestling in general throughout the longevity of her career.”

Reflecting on facing her, Cameron admitted feeling humbled: “When I wrestled her in Australia, I had moments of internally going like, ‘Do I deserve this opportunity?’” She emphasized that competing against Moné is always significant, noting that “when you do wrestle Mercedes, it is a huge opportunity.”

Cameron also highlighted Moné’s positive influence across wrestling scenes: “If she’s going and doing these matches in different companies… there are eyes on the things she does.” She believes Moné’s presence helps fans and wrestlers alike discover new promotions and gain exposure.

Ultimately, Cameron framed Moné’s impact as a net positive for wrestling: “The more people learning about more companies and the more people getting opportunities is always a good thing… When you’re one of the best in the world, sometimes you win a lot.”

Source: Shak Wrestling