CJ Perry launching new podcast titled Identity Crisis

CJ Perry, the artist formerly known as Lana, is launching a new podcast called Identity Crisis, hosted by herself and film producer Jonathan Saba.

The news was revealed on a social media post by Perry and the Identity Crisis Podcast Instagram, which describes the two co-hosts as “two professional fakers who’ve made a living playing the part!”

The first episode will drop on November 3 on Spotify and will feature Perry’s husband and current WWE Superstar Rusev.

While she has not appeared on WWE television ever since Rusev returned to the company after a stint in AEW, Perry has since signed a WWE Legends deal.

