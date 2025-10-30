Brie Bella on her sister returning to the ring at 41

Brie Bella praised her sister Nikki Bella for returning to the ring at 41 and competing with younger stars like Roxanne Perez, saying “I think it’s incredible, and it’s nice for women of my age and older… to see a woman on television competing against people in their youth, in their 20s.”

She emphasized how empowering it is for women approaching or past 40 to see someone representing them in such a spotlight. Brie also reflected on how fans connect to stars who reflect parts of themselves, noting, “When I see a lot of people cheer people on or say, ‘This is my favorite actress’ or whatever, there’s some similarity in that person that they feel they share with, and that’s why they get connected.”

Brie closed her comments with heartfelt support for her sister, adding, “So you’re doing it for all of us mommas and we love it.”

(Source: The Nikki & Brie Show)