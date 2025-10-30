Bayley posts photo with Kris Statlander, Mercedes Mone’s busy schedule continues

– Signed for Collision on Saturday:
Olympia made her statement last week on #AEWCollision with a major victory, and now she’s coming for @MercedesVarnado and the @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women’s Championship this Saturday night!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qPOVr2VmSI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2025
– Mercedes Moné returns to House of Glory Wrestling on November 15th for their Superclash event.
— Último Moné (@MercedesVarnado) October 29, 2025
– Bayley with the AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander:
#aew #wwe pic.twitter.com/gn0RQETZuM
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) October 30, 2025