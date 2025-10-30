Austin Aries headed to CMLL, D-Von Dudley makes a claim against Jim Ross

– Austin Aries announced on CMLL Informa he’s headed to CMLL, calling it an honor and saying he hopes it’s the first of many trips as he looks to face the promotion’s best. His debut match is set for November 7 vs. Mascara Dorada (lightning match), with additional matches on November 8 and 9.

⌛#CMLLInforma || ¡Austin Aries llega al Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre para representar a MLW! https://t.co/kelGXKyh3j pic.twitter.com/MlxUPuBEFA — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 30, 2025

– D-Von Dudley has confirmed that he was indeed talking about AEW commentator Jim Ross earlier this month on Maven’s podcast as the former WWE higher up who was racist to him back in 1999

(Source; Duke Loves Rasslin podcast)