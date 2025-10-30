Amazon starting refunds for WrestleDream pay-per-view through Prime service

Amazon has started refunding those users who purchased WrestleDream on pay-per-view using the Prime service after several technical difficulties cut the show early, mainly due to a power outage.

“We have applied a full refund for the event to your account, which will be applied back to the original payment method in 5-7 business days,” the e-mail from Amazon customer service reads. “If you previously requested a refund, your refund has already been processed. Refunds usually go through within 5 to 7 business days and you will see this amount credited on your next statement. Please note, this does not include processing time by your bank.”

Amazon said the they recognize that fans have multiple options when choosing their pay-per-view provider and they place a high value on their relationship with their customers.

Users can check the status of their refund at https://www.amazon.com/cpe/yourpayments/transactions.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online