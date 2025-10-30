AEW News and Notes

– Sources spoken to implied that Private Party’s AEW contracts actually may expire at different times, reports Fightful Select.

– Enzo Amore claims AEW had no interest in signing him:

“AEW was something that I considered. I reached out. They had no interest. I’m at a point where, if it’s f*** me, it’s f*** you. What do I care? What are you going to do, cancel me? What do I care? I have nothing to lose, bro. I’ve already lost everything. I’ve been dragged through the mud. When you’re treated like dirt, they stick like mud. You treat me a certain way, I’ll treat you back. I don’t have any gripe with the business because I’m in such a good place. I’m solid right now.”

(Source: No Contest Wrestling)

– The official 2025 men’s Blood & Guts match has just been announced with the full confirmed lineups:

Moxley/Claudio/Garcia/Yuta/PAC.

Orange/Briscoe/Roddy/KOR/Darby.

