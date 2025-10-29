WWE News and Notes

– Raw on October 20th generated 2,600,000 global viewers:

– Mickie James (via Chris Van Vliet) says Nick Aldis is ‘far from done’ in the ring:

“He’s far from done. I mean, I think if he was ever given, and I would pray for the perfect opportunity and story or whatever, but I think that if he’s ever given an opportunity to put on his boots and get out in that ring, I know it would be a dream come true for him.”

– Blake Monroe announced that she will make her first North American Title defense at NXT Gold Rush in New York.

"I can take everything you love, and make it mine." With a warning to the locker room, new Women's North American Champion @BlakeMonroeWWE sets her sights on the bright lights of New York City for her first title defense! @Maybelline #ad pic.twitter.com/o2cHS0CFYM — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2025

-Ric Flair posted:

500 Free Squats? WOOOOO! That’s Just A Warm-Up For The Nature Boy! pic.twitter.com/HqwtYhR3Ug — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 29, 2025