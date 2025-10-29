WWE News and Notes

– Raw on October 20th generated 2,600,000 global viewers:

Mickie James (via Chris Van Vliet) says Nick Aldis is ‘far from done’ in the ring:

“He’s far from done. I mean, I think if he was ever given, and I would pray for the perfect opportunity and story or whatever, but I think that if he’s ever given an opportunity to put on his boots and get out in that ring, I know it would be a dream come true for him.”

Blake Monroe announced that she will make her first North American Title defense at NXT Gold Rush in New York.

