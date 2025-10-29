Willow Nightingale on Mercedes Mone: “She talks the talk and she walks the walk”

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron have expressed their admiration for Mercedes Moné’s dedication and enthusiasm for professional wrestling.

Harley: “I’ve never met anyone this far into their wrestling journey that treats every day like it’s the first day. I respect her approach… She’s always growing, learning, evolving. I’ll see her at a random training session that someone of her caliber, probably most people, wouldn’t be going to… She’s always working. And I think that’s what makes her stand apart and why her success has been legendary. Especially this run because she’s someone who has that mindset of always keep working.”

Willow: “One of the key elements of All Elite Wrestling is passion, and that is something that she just has like pouring out of her. You know, do I want to be TBS Champion, 12 belts person? Yeah. Who doesn’t, right? We’re all doing this ’cause we want to be that, but I can’t be angry that I’m not because she is doing all that it takes to be that person. She talks the talk and she walks the walk.”

(source: Interview with SI Wrestling)