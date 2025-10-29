Video: Vince Russo returns with Juggalo Championship Wrestling

Vince Russo has become an investor in Juggalo Championship Wrestling, marking his return to the wrestling scene.

JCW Tonight in Wichita was SOLD OUT with 2k fans! More than AEW Dynamite gets a lot of the time lately with an incomparable bigger budget! With Vince Russo now as head writer it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming year!: https://t.co/77gc3OjNL6 @DevonHannibal pic.twitter.com/BY7wonY6Uu — The Hannibal TV (@TheHannibalTV) October 29, 2025

I hope you can now believe me about the Dirt Sheet Media. Led by the infallible @davemeltzerWON I have no idea where @nwa even came from. Not me. Of course, nobody even bothered to call me to ask. This is exactly what I’ve been saying about Wresting Journalist for years Dave—-I… — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) October 27, 2025

As previously noted, Russo returned to Wrestling at JCW Lunacy Taping in Denver, CO:

Denver, CO – October 27, 2025 — In a move that has stunned fans and insiders alike, legendary wrestling personality Vince Russo made his surprise return to the wrestling world at the latest taping of Juggalo Championship Wrestling’s (JCW) flagship show, Lunacy, held in Denver, Colorado.

Known for his controversial and era-defining work in WWE, WCW, and TNA, Russo appeared during the taping in a segment that immediately has the wrestling world buzzing. His involvement marks a new chapter for JCW, which has been gaining momentum with its weekly Lunacy series, which airs new episodes every Thursday on YouTube.

“I’m back,” said Vince Russo shortly after Lunacy stopped taping. “If you thought JCW was wild and unpredicatable before, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

The episode featuring Russo is expected to drop on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27, on the Psychopathic Records YouTube channel, continuing JCW’s tradition of unpredictable, high-energy programming.