Video: Vince Russo returns with Juggalo Championship Wrestling

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
258

Vince Russo has become an investor in Juggalo Championship Wrestling, marking his return to the wrestling scene.

As previously noted, Russo returned to Wrestling at JCW Lunacy Taping in Denver, CO:

Denver, CO – October 27, 2025 — In a move that has stunned fans and insiders alike, legendary wrestling personality Vince Russo made his surprise return to the wrestling world at the latest taping of Juggalo Championship Wrestling’s (JCW) flagship show, Lunacy, held in Denver, Colorado.

Known for his controversial and era-defining work in WWE, WCW, and TNA, Russo appeared during the taping in a segment that immediately has the wrestling world buzzing. His involvement marks a new chapter for JCW, which has been gaining momentum with its weekly Lunacy series, which airs new episodes every Thursday on YouTube.

“I’m back,” said Vince Russo shortly after Lunacy stopped taping. “If you thought JCW was wild and unpredicatable before, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

The episode featuring Russo is expected to drop on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27, on the Psychopathic Records YouTube channel, continuing JCW’s tradition of unpredictable, high-energy programming.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here