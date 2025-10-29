Mike Rotunda’s daughter clarifies his health status

Mika Rotunda clarified that her father, Mike Rotunda, is not in hospice care as previously reported. He suffered a massive heart attack on September 20th, was in a coma for a week, and spent over a month hospitalized. He is now in a rehabilitation center, with the family supporting his recovery. The family expressed gratitude for the prayers and support they’ve received and asked for privacy while continuing his healing journey, emphasizing faith in his strength and resilience.

