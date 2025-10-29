Last Man Standing match for the NXT title announced for November 11 show

A last man standing match has been booked for the November 11 episode of NXT with NXT champion Ricky Saints defending his title against Trick Williams…again!

The match came after Williams and Saints opened the show yesterday brawling and closed the show 120 minutes later “still” brawling, even interrupting the main event match featuring Kelani Jordan vs Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts title.

NXT General Manager Ava came out following the main event and announced that if they want to keep fighting, they can go at it in two weeks on NXT on CW in a last man standing match.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online