Drew McIntyre: “proud to have set the blueprint”

Drew McIntyre reflected on his journey and the impact it’s had on other wrestlers who were released by WWE, saying he’s “proud to have set the blueprint” for how to rebuild a career and come back stronger.

He revealed that even WWE uses his story as an example for others: “WWE genuinely tell people, ‘Look what Drew did. He took them on a journey, reinvented himself, and found his way back.’” McIntyre said he’s honored that his perseverance has become a model for others, emphasizing, “If you’re good enough, if you work hard enough, if you believe in yourself enough, you can do it too.”

He also pointed out that Cody Rhodes is a prime example of following — and even elevating — that path. “As much as stuff is going on with Cody and I right now, look what he did. He followed the blueprint, and he took it to the next level himself.”

McIntyre further praised others like Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder), calling him a true independent success story: “He truly is independent… he does an amazing job at it.”

In closing, McIntyre said he’s proud to see so many wrestlers thriving outside WWE before returning or redefining their careers, noting, “I know so many people killing it, kind of using that blueprint I’m so proud of.”

Source: No Contest Wrestling